The police in Nasarawa State have arrested suspected cultists for theft and violence in the Mararaba area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The alleged crime happened last Wednesday at Cavary road in Maraba where the suspected criminals stole phones during the attack.

Under the Karu local government area of Nasarawa, Mararaba is a community bordering neighbouring Abuja.

Residents who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES about the incident said the suspected cult members, numbering 50, stormed Calvary road at exactly 8 p.m. Wednesday with cutlasses, daggers, and other weapons to threaten residents.

A resident, Sanusi, said after scaring the residents the suspects forced their way into shops and stole valuables.

“At about 8 p.m. I was just coming from the mosque after prayer, so getting to my shop I saw a group of boys coming toward my shop, there were more than 50 people.

“I was thinking they are hunters but when they came closer they were chanting are meeh, arro meeh Kabayi boys have come,” he said.

“They destroyed my neighbor’s shop and hit her with the wooden stick. Immediately I saw that, I called the Calvary road police to inform them but they did not immediately respond.”

By the time the police arrived, he said the group had left.

Another resident and a victim of the attack who didn’t mention his name corrobated Mr Sanusi’s account.

“It was a very bitter experience for me because I was supposed to travel to Jos and from there I will proceed to Abeokuta for a job interview but they stole my phone from the shop.

“I don’t have a phone now as we speak. All my contacts are on the phone and many other things. This is a phone I bought for N79,000. Where will I see that kind of money again to get another phone in this hardship? I am sad and worried honestly and I wish the police can do justice to us,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that this attack follows others in the past.

Police react

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State police command has reacted through its spokesperson, Rahman Nansel, who said two suspects are in custody over the incident.

“I can confirm that an incident like that happened and two people were arrested but one was a mistaken identity, he was not a criminal so that one was screened and was released unconditionally,” Mr Nansel told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview.

“One of them is still in police custody. The investigation is ongoing and he is cooperating with the police, giving useful information,” he said. “We will make sure all the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book. At the end of the investigation, he will be charged to court.”