Many residents of Abuja will experience power outage on Sunday, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) had said.

The electricity company said on Friday in a post on Facebook that the blackout will be due to maintenance being carried by the Transmission Company of Nigeria on the 60 MVA 132/33KV TR1 transformer at the Kukwaba transmission station in the federal capital.

The outage will interrupt power supply to Galadimawa village, Amsco Estate, Sunnyvale Estate, Kabusa Garden Estate, Bedwe village, Machido Estate, Trademore Estate, Apo Estate, Aso Estate.

Also, residents of Sabo Lugbe, Pyaekasa village, Chika village, Lugbe across, Games Village, National Stadium, Indoor Complex, Tulsi Chanrai eye clinic and environs will be affected by the outage.

Poor power supply remains a major problem for many Nigerian homes and businesses.

The national grid has collapsed twice in the last three months, leaving cities in darkness. The government’s pledge to improve supply has not materialised over years.

The government said the recent failure was caused by gas problems triggered by sabotage of supply lines.