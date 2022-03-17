Bandits have killed another police officer in Niger State during an attack on the divisional police station at Bangi in Mariga Local Government Area, the state government has said.

A statement on Thursday by the spokesperson for Governor Abubakar Bello, Mary Noel-Berje, said the bandits carried out the attack on Wednesday.

A day earlier, bandits had killed four police officers, including a divisional police officer, Muhammad Umar, and four vigilantes in Magama council area of the state.

But in the latest incident, the governor’s spokesperson said the joint security operatives in the state repelled the attack on the police facility and killed scores of the terrorists.

According to the statement, Governor Bello acknowledged the dedication of the conventional and unconventional security agencies in the fight against terrorism in the state.

“It is soul soothing to know that the criminals had a bad outing against innocent lives,” the statement said.

The governor commiserated with the police for yet losing an officer in a gun duel with terrorists.

“He also sympathised with the family of the deceased police officer and prayed God to console them and repose the soul of the departed.

READ ALSO:

“The Governor reassured all of his unwavering determination and unalloyed support to ensure that terrorism in the state becomes a thing of the past.

“It was reported that terrorists in their numbers, Wednesday, stormed Bangi Divisional Police station to attack security personnel in a similar way they did at Nasko about three days ago.

“They (bandits) were however unfortunate as the joint security operatives got a wind of the plan and fiercely engaged the terrorists which led to the killing of dozens of the criminals while many others escaped with gunshots injuries.

“During the exchange of fire, an Inspector was said to have been shot and died on the spot. About 50 motorcycles belonging to the terrorists were said to have been recovered,” the statement said.