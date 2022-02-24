The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Ministry of Education to pay N20 million each to the families of the two students that lost their lives in a fire incident in the Federal Government College, Keffi.

Fire had razed two hotsels at the school in 2017, claiming the lives of two students, Miss Favour Ojima Omali and Miss Gloria Sabo Gajere.

The House on Wednesday considered the report of the committee that investigated the inferno and adopted the recommendations of the committee.

The management of the school was indicted for negligence by the House and asked the ministry to tender apologies to the families.

The House noted that the negligence of the management led to the untimely death of the two students.

It therefore resolved that the “burnt College Hostel be named after Miss Ojima Favour Tony – Omali and Miss Glory Sabo Gajere or simply called Ojima and Glory Hostel for paying the supreme price occasioned by incessant fire outbreaks in the College’s history.”

Similarly, the House resolved that the “Ministry of Education should be responsible for the payment of all outstanding hospital bills incurred by the parents of Juan Joshua and subsequent treatment until she is stabilised /healed.”

To prevent future occurrence of fire outbreaks, the House made the following recommendations:

“The Ministry must ensure that building codes are strictly adhered to in future construction of Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs’)

“The existing hostels in FUCs’ should be redesigned to accommodate Porter’s apartments within the hostels and the construction of new ones in the nearest future should be designed in that manner.

“That there should be provision for firefighting equipment in all hostels in the Federal Unity Colleges.

“There should be periodic training of all students in FUCs on how to apply lives saving equipment with a view to averting any fire outbreak in the future.

“Provisions should be made for solar lights in the nooks and crannies of FUCs to aid visibility at night.

“Principal and Hostels Porters should reside in the Colleges at all times.”

Cyril Ajochi, a teacher in the school, who pulled out three trapped students out of the burning building, was also recommended for recognition.

“A commendation letter should be written by the Ministry to Mr Cyril Ajochi with a view to commending him for his ability to bring out the three (3) trapped students from the said hostel and present him for honour in the next World Teachers’ Day,” the report stated.

Speaking on the report, the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), said some structural negligence were observed by the committee in the course of the investigation.