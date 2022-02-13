The electoral commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the chairmanship election in Abaji Area Council of Abuja.

However, due to a legal tussle over who the authentic candidate of the APC is, none of the party’s aspirants will be declared winner of the election, INEC said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how local elections were held in Abaji and the other five area councils in Abuja on Saturday.

The APC had earlier won the chairmanship election in Gwagwalada and Kwali area councils while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in AMAC, Bwari and Kuje.

The victory for the APC in Abaji makes it three apiece for Nigeria’s two major parties although a total of 14 parties took part in the area council elections.

The Abaji debacle for APC

On Sunday, the INEC Returning Officer for Abaji Area Council, Gabriel Mordi, said it will not be legitimate to declare any of the APC aspirants as the winner of the election.

“We cannot declare a candidate winner in Abaji because the winning party does not have a candidate here, the case is still in court,” he said.

He said a winner will be announced after the Supreme Court decision in the coming weeks.

In the election, the APC scored 7,280 votes to defeat Yahaya Garba of the PDP, who polled 4,063 votes.

A total of 11,522 voters were accredited in the local government for the poll. Out of these, 11,390 were counted as valid votes while 107 were rejected votes.

The APC Controversy

An APC aspirant, Muhammad Loko, had been declared the winner of the April 23, 2021, chairmanship primary in the area

His name was controversially substituted by the APC with that of Umar Abdullahi who was later recognised by INEC as the party’s flag bearer until recently.

Dissatisfied with this, Mr Loko approached an FCT High Court in Gudu district. The court on November 16, 2021, ruled in his favour and sacked Mr Abdullahi.

The latter appealed the ruling. However, the appeal court in January affirmed Mr Loko as the APC chairmanship candidate for the February 12 poll in Abaji.

Mr Abdullahi appealed to the Supreme Court whose ruling on the matter is now being awaited. It is based on this that INEC refused to declare any of the candidates the winner despite the APC’s victory.