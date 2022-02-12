Voting has ended in many polling units and counting and collating votes are underway in Saturday’s elections into the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Results of the elections have started trickling in from some of the polling units where voting has ended.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters who monitored the process said the collation has started at the polling unit levels.

The results from the polling units will further be collated at the ward and local government levels. The winner of the chairmanship elections will be announced at the headquarters of the various council areas.

In all, six chairmen and 62 councillors are expected to emerge across the FCT’s six council areas.

The counting of votes at polling units are being carried out by presiding officers in the presence of party agents and security agents.

Voting officially commenced at 8 a.m. ended at 2:30 p.m. at various polling units.

But PREMIUM TIMES’ reporters have reported malfunctioning of BVAS, vote buying and late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at many polling units.