Accreditation of voters in most polling units in Lugbe on the Airport Road for Saturday’s FCT area council poll was delayed, following the late arrival of INEC officials and election materials.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who went around polling units in Lugbe Federal Housing Estate, Gosa, Trade Moore, and Galadimawa, reports that the accreditation which was supposed to start by 8.30. a.m., could not start as at 10.15 a.m.

NAN also reports that INEC officials were absent from most of the units as of 10.15 a.m.

However, security operatives were on ground in most polling units visited with no visible presence of voters.

At Galadimawa Primary School polling unit, a handful of voters and security operatives were on ground, waiting for INEC officials to arrive.

Some motorists also used the opportunity to fuel their vehicles at filling stations on the Airport Road.

INEC had deployed 12,000 ad hoc staff members to cover the election in the six FCT Area Councils of AMAC, Abaji, Gwagwalada, Bwari, Kwali and Kuje.

(NAN)