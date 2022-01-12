The chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Plateau State University chapter, Hassan Zitta, and a former gubernatorial aspirant in the state, Nicholas Nshe, have been released by their abductors.

The secretary of the union on the campus, Samson Deme, who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, said the duo were released on Tuesday night after spending 11 days in the kidnappers’ den.

Mr Deme added that, at least, the sum of N10 million ransom was paid before their release.

The duo spent 11 days with their abductors after they were kidnapped on New year’s eve while at the residence of the ex-governorship candidate and former chairman of Shendam Local Government Area, Mr Nshe.

Mr Deme said; “The elder brother said after the payment of N10 million they were not released. They had to add some money to secure their release but I don’t know how much.”

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the abductors had demanded about N90 million naira –N50 million for the ex-chariman and N40 million for the ASUU Chairman– to secure their release.

Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Command, could not be reached for comments as a call and text message sent to his phone were not responded to as of the time of filing this story.