The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, has ordered the comprehensive cleaning of all satellite towns across the six Area Councils of the territory.

Ms Aliyu gave the order in a statement issued by the Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Obinna Ogwuegbu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister explained that the directive is part of efforts to rid satellite towns of environmental nuisance characterised by poor sanitation.

She said that the order is with immediate effect under the direct supervision of the Coordinator of STDD, to ensure the restoration of the environment for the safety of the residents.

She noted that the situation of waste generation in the FCT has an exponential trend because of the influx of Nigerians into the territory.

The minister decried the peoples’ attitude, lifestyle, and behaviours towards their environment.

The coordinator assured residents of the FCT that the FCT administration remains committed to ensuring a safer and hygienic FCT for all residents.

He said that the exercise would be an ongoing one and appealed to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs, to desist from dumping refuse in drainages and by the roadsides.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coordinator, since the assumption of office, has been on the trail of sanitary workers and embarked on a massive clean-up exercise around and within the six area councils.

(NAN)