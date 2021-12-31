The minister of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Mr Bello disclosed this on his official Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

He said he decided to run a test for the virus after feeling unwell for a certain period and the result returned positive.

The minister wrote; “After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1 year, 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021.

“After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning. The result came out positive this morning.”

Mr Bello said he is undertaking treatment for the virus and isolating at home.

He also said experts confirmed his case to be mild because he had received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so,” he added.

The minister is one of the many public officials who have recently tested positive for the virus.

PREMIUM TIMES had recently reported how the pandemic is ravaging the Presidential Villa, otherwise known as State House, with the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, confirming his positive status.

Mr Shehu has, however, reported that he has been certified fit by doctors.

But since the days to the Yuletide, Nigeria has continued to record a significant increase in the number of cases and fatalities.