Danger and possible loss of lives and properties were averted on Friday in Ilorin when a gas truck coming from Lagos lost control around “A” Division area of the Kwara capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was panic among residents and shop owners who deserted their houses and facilities following the incident for fear of possible explosion.

NAN reports that a combined team of the Police, Civil Defence Corps, Fire Service and State Road Maintenance Agency made efforts to contain the situation.

The operatives also controlled the heavy gridlock by diverting motorists to alternative routes to ease traffic flow.

The spokesman of Kwara Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the head of the truck “suddenly got detached on motion from its body which led to profuse leakage of the product”.

He confirmed the deployment of firemen at the scene throughout the incident to prevent any fire outbreak until the whole siphoning process was done.

He said the state Director of the Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, has advised tanker drivers to be extra careful on the roads, especially anytime they were transporting high flammable materials.

NAN reports that Ilorin has been recording cases of truck accidents lately. (NAN)