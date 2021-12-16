A group, North Central Political Working Group (NCPWG), has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of winning the zone if it goes ahead to select its next chairman from the zone

The group, which arose from a meeting on Monday, claimed the north-central’s turn to aspire for the Presidency was long overdue.

It demanded that the APC should not foreclose its chances to do so by ceding its chairmanship to the zone under any guise.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Chitra Gunde and secretary, Elizabeth Kuso, said the APC should forget about getting the usual support ”from their people in 2023 if it does so.”

The NCPWG also carpeted unnamed north-central politicians whom they alleged were already jostling for the post in the APC as selfish ”like their counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who allegedly gave up the bigger prize to contest for the chairmanship of the former ruling party”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Iyorchia Ayu, a veteran politician and PDP leader from Benue State in Nigeria’s north-central geopolitical zone, emerged national chairman of the PDP in October.

”It hurts us to see relative newcomers to politics in Nigeria and people from other zones which are much smaller than us parading like emperors in the arena and preparing to run for President in 2023 under the PDP while juggernauts from the north-central have allowed themselves and the zone to be put on the sidelines as lackeys, onlookers and cheerleaders…We assure the PDP that Benue State, her solitary foot-hold in our land will slip off in 2023,” the group said

According to them, ”there was no logical or just reason for the alleged scramble by parties to saddle the zone with chairmanship positions if not a conspiracy to clear the way for the emergence of occupants of the top posts from other zones”.

”The north-central has produced more chairmen of ruling political parties than any other geopolitical zone since 1999 and all we have to show for it are larger than life dynasties of a few families and no tangible development attracted to the region by any of them.

”We need to be in the presidency in 2023 to save our region from continued marginalisation, insecurity and looming collapse,” a part of the statement read.

The group warned the APC and prominent members from the north-central not to join the PDP promising ”to disgrace every party that shows by its actions that it considers the north-central unfit to occupy the presidency in 2023”.

The group said ”a party chairman has no real say or role in governance and can only ask for favours that are personal and limited.”

The group said given the power equations in the country since 1999, north-central politicians aspiring to be the national chairman of a political party are ‘hungry’.

”They are hungry politicians who are out for their next meal only. This is why they continue to settle for cyclical, empty, dead-end figurehead party chairmanships. We are ashamed of such so-called leaders who have reduced politics to stomach infrastructure which benefits only themselves and their immediate families while their political mates from other zones are reaching for the stars.

”We are the only geopolitical zone that has not produced a democratically elected president or vice president of Nigeria since Independence in 1960. At least the South-east has the consolation of having had Sir Alex Ekwueme voted vice president in 1979 and again in 1983. It is now time for us to contest for it without having the excess baggage of an APC chairmanship held by somebody from our zone undermining our moral authority…”