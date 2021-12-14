A health worker and a water factory manager kidnapped last month in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, have been killed by their bandit captors, who had collected an N8 million ransom for their release.

The bandits have also asked for a N20 million ransom and a smartphone to release the corpse and the remaining victim in their captivity.

The health worker, Sani Garba, a resident of Tegina, was the officer in charge of immunisation in Rafi local government area.

He was among four residents kidnapped at Tegina on November 14, at a water factory. The factory’s manager, Kasimu lawan, was also killed in captivity.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how they were abducted in Tegina, the town where 136 pupils of an Islamiyya school were earlier abducted on May 30.

Ninety of the 136 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School were released on August 26 after their parents reportedly paid N60 million in cash and five new motorcycles.

Weeks before that incident, bandits had also kidnapped scores of students from a public secondary school in Kagara, in the same area.

On Tuesday, an official of a road transport union in the town, Bello Muhammad, told PREMIUM TIMES that the community contributed N8 million ransom to secure the release of the abducted persons.

However, after making the payment, the people were told that two of the victims had been killed by the bandits.

Mr Muhammad said another victim, Mas’udu Ibrahim, escaped from captivity, while Bako BK, the owner of the water factory is still being held by the bandits.

Mr Muhammad said the ransom bearer returned with a gory picture of the deceased victims, which made the residents observe funeral prayers (Salatul Ghaib) for the deceased.

The bandits also requested a fresh N20 million, three new motorcycles and two smartphones, equivalent in value to the one seen with the deceased health worker, as a ransom for the release of the corpses and the remaining captive, Mr Muhammad said.

The ransom bearer, Kasimu Barangada, narrated to this newspaper how he delivered the ransom last Tuesday in a forest in the state.

He said the kidnappers blindfolded him while taking him into the bush. He said the corpse of the deceased health worker was on the ground while the other captive, Mr BK, could not utter a word.

The phone contacts of the police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, did not connect Tuesday morning to speak to him on the development.

Armed bandits have killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands of others in the state, in the last few years.

The state government says at least over 151, 380 people, mostly peasant farmers, were displaced in the last two years in the state.

In Rafi Local Government Area, neighbouring Zamfara and Kaduna, where this incident happened, over 28,987 residents have been displaced, the highest figure in council areas that are vulnerable to bandits attacks.