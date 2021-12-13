The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kwara branch, has called for the release of its member, Zubair Erubu, who was abducted on Thursday night in his farm house.

This is contained in a statement jointly issued on Monday in Ilorin by the NMA Chairman, Baba Issa; and the Secretary, Tijani AbdulRasheed.

According to them, Mr Erubu was abducted in his farm house in Ago-Oja in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State on December 9.

“Erubu practices Medicine with diligence and most of his practices, particularly at his private Fadima Clinic.

“He is a humanitarian, who renders medical services to the indigents at his farm house without receiving anything.

“Erubu is dedicated to helping the poor and the helpless people in the society.

“It is disheartening that somebody who has consecrated his life to helping others is the same that is now being hunted, abducted and incarcerated by these bandits.

“NMA appeals to the Kwara State Government and the security agencies to work individually and collectively to ensure the safe release of Dr Zubair Erubu to his family,” they said.

The NMA leaders also appealed to the security agencies to ensure the safety of other medical doctors and healthcare professionals working in the state and Nigeria in general.

“The unfavorable security environment has been one of the reasons for the exodus of health professionals out of Nigeria.

“The government needs to put adequate measures in place to protect those that have decided to stay in the country.

“We appeal to the abductors of Dr Erubu to unconditionally release him uninjured to his family, because doing this is the best thing to pay back a man who has devoted all his life, so far, to the service of humanity,” they said. (NAN)