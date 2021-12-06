The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has issued an order against the sale and use of fireworks in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

The police disclosed this in a statement by their spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Monday, hinging their reason on the prevalent cases of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Many parts of Abuja have witnessed cases of theft and kidnapping since the beginning of the year.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported some of the cases of kidnapping in the city as ransoms paid by victims ran into hundreds of millions in 2021.

The police said their decision to ban fireworks is to curtail criminal activities associated with the period as well as unnecessary apprehension.

“This is in addition to the possibility of providing an escape space for criminals after the commission of a crime.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday, has ordered all Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Police Units to carry out due enforcement of the ban.

“The idea is to ensure that anyone who violates the order is arrested and brought to book,” Ms Adeh explained.

She warned traders in the business of combustible materials to seek other means of livelihood. She also called on parents and guardians to ensure the compliance of their children before and during the festive period.

The FCT spokesperson also called on residents to report any suspicious movement or activities to the nearest security agencies.