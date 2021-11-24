The Nigerian Correctional Service has appointed its Controller of Corrections, Ahmed Musa, as the new head of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the Service.

The appointment was made after AbdulRahman Maiyaki was redeployed to head the works section of the Service at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the command, Chukwuedo Humphrey, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said Mr Musa has served in many formations including Kogi State command as a controller and until recently, the Zonal headquarters, Kaduna, before his deployment to the FCT Command as the controller.

Mr Musa has a masters degree in Public Policy and Administration from Bayero University, Kano.

Speaking to staff of the command, Mr Musa encouraged the personnel to always be in their best behaviour and shun acts that could be detrimental to their job as correctional officers.

ALSO READ: Buhari appoints new Comptroller General for Nigeria Correctional Service

He particularly charged them to be security conscious, observing that the security challenges facing the country require absolute vigilance and dedication to work.

He said, “The Yuletide season is characterized by high level social vices and security challenges, hence the need to always be at alert. The integrity of our custodial centres must be jealously guarded against any form of breaches.”