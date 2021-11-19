A woman has shared her grief on Facebook over the death of her suitor, three weeks to their wedding.

Sani Ruba died on Thursday in an auto crash that occurred along the Numan-Gombe road in the North-east region of Nigeria.

Mr Ruba was returning to Jos from a business trip to Yola when the commercial vehicle he was travelling in was involved in the accident.

His wedding to his heartthrob, Rafi’atu Zirkarnain, had been scheduled for December 11.

The distraught woman posted the news of the incident on her Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Thursday, a few hours after it happened.

“Sweetest Sani Ruba, so we will not become husband and wife come 11th December? I felt it since yesterday but I kept it to myself.

“I doubt if I will get someone better than you as husband,” she wrote.

The post immediately drew hundreds of condolence messages from her Facebook friends.

The lovers had met at Bayero University, Kano, when they were both students some years ago.

Although his parents were from Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, late Mr Ruba was born and raised in Jos, Plateau State.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University in 2013.

He was Secretary-General of the Students Union Government in the university.

Mr Ruba left behind his parents and brothers, among whom is Yakubu Ruba, a senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Jigawa State.

Mourning, tears on Facebook

Friends, family members and old classmates from across Kano, Jigawa and Jos registered their condolences on Facebook pages, praying for eternal rest of the soul of the deceased.

Peter Fedoje, a classmate, wrote: SANI RUBA, A GOOD JOLLY FELLOW.

“All that lives must die, passing through nature to eternity.” – Williams Shakespeare

“Sani, our lives in BUK was fun partly because you were a part of it.

“Our Mass Communication class project “Mock -AJM, MAC 13 Company” when comes to mind ; captures your brief but powerful report/speech as Logistics/Transportation director.

“The world is indeed a stage, you are done acting your own part and you have returned to your maker. You were so respectful, jovial and simple,

“We will surely miss you. May almighty Allah rest your soul in Aljannah. Farewell bro!'”

Also, Buhari Abba, a Kano-based journalist and friend of the deceased, wrote: “Every soul shall taste death. Immediately when I heard the death of Sani Ruba something terrible strikes within my heart and warm tears began to drop from my eyes.

“He was a good person, pious, kind, and generous with frequent sparkling smile on his face. Sani Ruba died today, Thursday as a result of ghastly motor accident along Gombe Adamawa axis. May Allah forgive him and grant him Jannatul Firdausi as his final abode!”

In her condolence, Yasmin Yerima, another old classmate, wrote: “May Allah forgive your shortcomings and may jannatul firdaus be your final Abode SANI RUBA. RIP.”

Also, another old classmate, Funmilayo Bukkyluv, wrote: “This is shocking…that Sani can leave us like that. Well May the Almighty Allah forgive his sins n make AL janal fridaus his last abode.”

Aminu Halilu wrote: “In the past two days am bedridden sick with heavy headache and fever, recuperating just to come back and meet a sad, one of saddest news in my life, Sani Ruba is no more!

“May your soul rest in peace. Accept my deepest condolence dear BUK Mass communication class of 2013,” Mr Halilu, a Kano-based broadcast journalist wrote.