Suspected bandits have again abducted four persons in Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Tegina is the town where 136 pupils of an Islamiyya school were abducted on May 30.

Weeks before that incident, bandits had also kidnapped scores of students from a public secondary school in Kagara in the same area.

An official of a road transport union in the town, Bello Muhammad, told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen called relatives of the victims of the latest incident on Wednesday and demanded a ransom of N150 million for their release.

Mr Muhammad said the victims were kidnapped on Sunday night at a water factory opposite Government Secondary School, Tegina.

Ninety of the 136 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School abducted on May 30 were released on August 26 after their parents reportedly paid N60 million in cash and five new motorcycles.

Residents said the four persons kidnapped on Sunday include a health worker identified as Sani Garba and the owner of the water factory, Bako BK.

The other victims are the manager of the factory, Kasimu Lawan, and one of its workers, Mas’udu Ibrahim.

Residents said the large group of armed bandits stormed the town and went straight to the factory.

Locals said the attack was the first since the restoration of telecommunications services in the council area.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bala Kuryas, confirmed the incident. He, however, disclosed that one of those kidnapped managed to escape.

He also said the police were working to arrest those involved, according to a report by Channel Television.