Aljazirah Newspapers, an Abuja-based weekly newspaper, on Thursday, said it will start publishing daily as from Monday.

It said while it will maintain its online presence, its transition from weekly edition to a daily publication is to carve a niche in the media industry.

The release is reproduced below:

In line with the vision of Aljazirah Newspapers Limited to continuously serve its teeming audience better and be an undisputable leader in the Nigerian media industry, Aljazirah Daily will make its debut on Monday, November 1, 2021.

This is a validation of the goal to transit our incisive and authoritative weekly edition to a daily publication.

The daily edition will maintain the characteristics of its predecessor which gained fame both within and outside Nigeria for in-depth investigative reports in the last three and half years.

As we pride ourselves high with the birth of Aljazirah Daily, the management of the newspaper equally appreciate our readers, advertisers among other partners for their support over the years.

However, the debut of our new title did not come easy but as a result of teamwork and painstaking pursuit for the growth of the company which also paid-off earlier when Aljazirahnews.com gave birth to weekly a newspaper.

Aljazirah Daily promises to be a national newspaper that serves readers timely information inline with the journalistic principles of truth, objectivity and fairness in a manner that will invariably contribute towards the onerous task of building a better Nigeria where free press and democracy thrive.

In this vein, we shall always hold our leaders in the private and private sectors accountable without fear or favour for the overall good of the nation.

A sister publication, Aljazirah Weekend shall also make its debut this week with all the captivating qualities of the Aljazirah newspapers family.

We thank our formidable team within and outside the corporate headquarters of the company as well as others too numerous to mention but have worked with dedication and sacrifices to make this transition a reality.