The Irigwe and Fulani communities in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State on Thursday agreed to live in peace with each another after series of attacks that bedeviled the area recently.

They made the resolution at a consultative meeting of key religious and ethnic/community leaders in the state, organised by Dialogue, Reconciliation and Peace (DREP) Centre, Jos.

Daniel Geh, representative of Irigwe Paramount Ruler, Ronku Aka and Muhammad Nuru of Plateau State Chapter of Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) hugged one another as a sign of the resolution.

Mr Geh in his remarks, said they desired to live in peace with anyone in their community as well as their neighbours, stating that crisis was not of benefit to anyone.

“We have been living peacefully with the Fulanis from the time immemorial.

“We must endeavour to return to those days that we peacefully coexisted and we must guard against anything that would cause disintegration,” he said.

Mr Nuru on his part, said the settlement of their differences at the meeting was laudable and that they would pass the message to their wards.

He stated that both parties who had been at loggerheads before not had decided to embrace themselves in love and end the violence.

He added that his people would be happy to return to their places of abode.

They urged government to do all it could to stop reoccurrence of the crisis which had put Plateau in the news for the wrong reasons for 20 over years.

(NAN)