The Plateau State electoral commission has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winners of all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the local government elections it conducted on Saturday.

The commission said the ruling party swept the polls in the 17 local government areas of the state.

The chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Fabian Ntung, made the announcement in Jos, Sunday morning at the commission’s headquarters.

Mr Ntung said the APC won all the 17 local government chairmanship seats and the 325 councillorship seats.

He said the commission was pleased with the peaceful manner in which the election was conducted.

He commended the electorate whom he said ensured the polls were free and peaceful.

The commission had disqualified the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from participating in the elections, citing internal crises in the party.

The Cout of Appeal on Friday in Jos rejected an application by the PDP challenging its disqualification.

Voter turnout was low in some parts of Jos North where PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter visited.

A voter at a polling unit on Noad Avenue, in Jenta Adamu Ward, who gave his name simply as Shitnaan, decried the development.

“The turnout is extremely poor due to inadequate sensitisation of the people. Even if you do not like the one party thing that is on ground, you need to come out and vote”.

Godia David, a polling orderly, said “the election was invariably unopposed, which is the reason for the low turnout.

” People who came here to vote claimed they do not know the other contesting parties aside the popular ones, this made some of them not to vote,” Mrs David said.

She said the situation is not healthy for democracy.

Lawal Saidu, after casting his vote, said “the election is satisfactory and people need to elect those that will work for them. The other reason I am voting is for peace to thrive,” he said.