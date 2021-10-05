ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to include the reconstruction of the road linking Kwara State and Kogi State in the 2022 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari is to present the 2022 budget estimate to the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

The call followed the adoption of a motion moved by Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) on Tuesday on the floor of the House.

Mr Tunji, in his motion, described the Ajasse-Omu-Aran-Kabba road as deplorable, noting that the Ministry of Works and Housing has failed to do any meaningful work on the road for years.

The lawmaker, who represents Ekiti/Isin /Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, said major roads linking the South to the North have suffered neglect in the past couple of years.

He said the condition of the road “provides enabling environment for armed robbers and kidnappers.”

Mr Olawuyi said most commuters going from Kwara State to Abuja have to take the longer Ekiti route.

Consequently, the House urged the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to commence the process to dualise the road.

The green chamber also asked the minister to consider the option of concrete.

It also asked the committees on finance and appropriations to ensure compliance.