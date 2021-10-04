ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and two of his officials are flying to Paris to attend a summit on agriculture in the French capital.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Monday, the governor and his delegation will also seek partnership of the French government on the multibillion naira special agriculture processing zone (SAPZ) in Lata (Patigi) and other investments in the sector.

Other members of the delegation are the Commissioner for Agriculture, Sabbah Gideon, and Technical Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Abdulquawiy Olododo.

“The Kwara team will also seek prospects for the Gidan Magajiya grazing reserve in Baruteen. Such partnership, which will complement Federal Government’s support on the same project, aligns with the state government’s agricultural transformation plan that was recently launched,” the governor’s spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

He said the partnership drive will be held on the sidelines of a three-day summit on livestock value chains and agricultural development in Paris/Clermont-Ferrand.

“Kwara is attending alongside delegations from at least 15 states from Nigeria, including Ogun and Ondo states led respectively by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu and Dapo Abiodun.

“SOMMET DE L’ÉLEVAGE 2021 (SUMMIT) is the biggest livestock summit in Europe. It is being attended by over 1,700 exhibitors and 95,000 participants from across the world.

“The move comes ahead of the upcoming AfDB board meeting in which the Kwara request on the Lata SAPZ will be discussed,” the statement said.