ADVERTISEMENT

A teenage cattle herder was on Sunday evening found shot dead in Kafigana in Jebu District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This was disclosed by the state Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), Garba Muhammed, in an interview with reporters in Jos, the state capital.

The police have also confirmed the incident and vowed to track down the killers.

Mr Muhammed said the deceased was shot dead while grazing his cattle in the area.

“He was just going about his normal rearing when the gunmen stormed the area and shot him dead. They shot him in the neck,” he said. “For how long will herders be killed in this manner without committing any offence? They kill our cattle and herders at will. More than twenty cattle were killed just this month.

“We have already informed the divisional police headquarters in Bassa. The body of the deceased was evacuated by the police.

READ ALSO:

“We call on security agents to as a matter of urgency call to order those perpetrating this kind of dastardly acts. We can not just be killed without any protection,” Mr Muhammed told the journalists.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ubah Gabriel, when contacted, said the police were investigating the incident and would apprehend those behind it.

Bassa has been witnessing violent incidents involving Fulani cattle herders and the local Irigwe people. The clashes had occasionally sparked violent reactions in neighbouring communities, especially Jos-North LGA and the state capital.