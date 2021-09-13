ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 74 houses were heavily affected by the flood that ravaged Trademore Estate, one of the largest privately-owned estates in Abuja.

The flood, caused by a heavy downpour which started late Sunday, was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by residents as the worst disaster that has ever happened in the estate in over nine years.

Already, three persons have been confirmed dead while search for more bodies is ongoing..

Aside from the destroyed buildings and cars worth millions of naira, a number of shops and businesses along the Phase 3 areas of the estate recorded huge losses that are beyond redemption..

Here are some images of the sad incident.