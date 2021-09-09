ADVERTISEMENT

Three commissioners have resigned their appointments to run for chairmanship seats in the local government elections in Plateau State slated for next month.

They are Zulfa Bitrus, the commissioner for Housing who is vying for the seat in Langtang North LGA; Dayyabu Garga, commissioner for Urban Development, who is running in Kanam LGA, and Kakmena Goteng, commissioner for Higher Education, who is vying for the seat in Pankshin LGA.

In an interview with reporters in Jos, the state commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, said the state executive council held a valedictory session in honor of the three commissioners on Wednesday.

Mr Manjang said Governor Simon Lalong thanked them for their services to the state and wished them well in their political journey.

He said the governor also prayed for their success at the poll “so that can deploy their vast experience to the service of their people at the grassroots”.

Mr Manjang said some serving commissioners will oversee the running of the three ministries until the appointment of new commissioners.

“The Commissioner for Environment, Usman Idi, will oversee the Ministry of Urban Development; Elizabeth Wapmuk, the commissioner for Secondary Education, will oversee the affairs of the Ministry for Higher Education, while the Ministry of Housing will be overseen by the commissioner for Special Duties, Jerry Werr,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former commissioners thanked the governor for the opportunity given them to serve.

“We had a great opportunity to serve the state and contribute to the success of this administration led by governor Simon Lalong,” they were quoted as saying.

They assured the state government that they will continue to work for its success.