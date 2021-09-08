ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State’s 2021 supplementary appropriation bill of N169 billion passed the second reading at the state House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the executive bill, presented by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, is seeking an upward review of the 2021 budget from N137 billion to N169 billion.

The motion for the second reading of the bill, which enjoyed the support of all members at the plenary, was moved by the House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin-Magaji (APC, llorin central).

The bill passed the second reading, after an extensive debate on its benefits and general principles.

Leading the debate on the revised budget estimate, the House Leader justified the upward review of the 2021 budget, attributing the increase to the revenue shortfall induced by the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Mr Olawoyin-Magaji said the supplementary appropriation would engender even development of critical sectors of the state’s economy.

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi, referred the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative action.

NAN recalls that Governor AbdulRasaq first presented the state’s 2021 budget of N137 billion to the state legislature in December 2020, before the latest request for an upward review to N169 billion.

(NAN)