The Federal Road Safety Corps has advised the motoring public to avoid the Lokoja-Kabba Highway.

The corps in a statement on Tuesday said there is an obstruction around the Obajana cement factory in Kogi State.

According to FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps urged motorists to use the Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo as alternative routes to or fro the South-West.

“Members of the motoring public and general commuters travelling from or to Southwest, through Lokoja-Kabba- Federal Highway are hereby notified of the caving in of a section of the road between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory,” Mr Kazeem said.

“This development has led to an obstruction of free flow of traffic. As all the concerned authorities are making frantic efforts to carry out emergency repairs to restore normal flow of traffic, the emergency work may take some hours to complete.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travellers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo as alternative routes to or fro Southwest.”

The statement said that the Federal Road Safety Corps solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development.

‘The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments on the ameliorative work going on at the failed portion of the road,” the statement said.