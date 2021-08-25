A yet undisclosed number of people have been killed by suspected herders in an attack Tuesday night in Yelwan Zangam in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A resident of the area said vigilante members had reported recovering 37 bodies, with many of them burnt beyond recognition.

Governor Simon Lalong has expressed his fury at the failure to avert the attack, which he said security reports indicated had been carefully planned by the attackers, who first took down the bridge linking the area, before striking.

The community is near the permanent site of the University of Jos, which was closed last week as a result of unrest in Jos, the State capital.

“The governor totally condemns this barbaric act and directs security agencies who have already arrested 10 suspects in connection with the attack to intensify efforts in tracking down the other assailants and their sponsors in order to bring them to justice,” a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Makut Macham, said.

“Lalong is furious over the incident which security reports indicate was carefully planned as the bridge linking the village was said to have been destroyed in order to deny security forces access to the area during the attack.

“He sympathises with the affected people and calls for calm, assuring them that they will get justice.

“Governor Lalong again warns criminals that they will be pursued, arrested and dealt with, no matter how long it takes, as his administration will not allow the reign of terror to persist and rubbish all the investments made in restoring calm in the State,” the statement stated.

According to a resident: “The attackers are Fulani terrorists who came in a large number, despite the ongoing curfew,” a witness, who said he was among those lucky to escape the attack, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the community has been deserted but vigilantes had reported recovering over 37 bodies.

“More bodies are being discovered and everyone in the community has fled to neighbouring villages for fear of further attacks,” the resident said, refusing to be identified.

He said residents of the neighbouring communities also do not feel safe as five bodies were also discovered by the vigilantes around Farin Gada.

According to him, the casualty figure cannot be determined yet as many who ran into the bush and are unaccounted for.

Our correspondent reports that there is rising tension across Jos as many shop owners, commercial businesses, and banks are closing as people are rushing home for safety.

“Meanwhile, the governor has praised the gallantry of security forces that successfully engaged and neutralised six criminals that belong to a syndicate that specialises in kidnapping innocent people in Mangu Local Government area of Plateau State.

The troops from Operation Safe Haven and the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) engaged the bandits in response to distress calls.

The Governor expressed his deep condolences to the Nigeria Police and families of the Police Officer and Member of the Vigilante who lost their lives during the operation and assured them of Government support. He vows to make Plateau uncomfortable for criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the statement by the Plateau governor.

GOVERNOR LALONG CONDEMNS YET ANOTHER ISOLATED ATTACK ON YELWA ZANGAM VILLAGE, JOS NORTH LGA

Governor Simon Bako Lalong is appalled by yet another isolated attack which took place at Yelwa Zangam village of Jos North Local Government Area on Tuesday night where properties were destroyed and some persons killed.

The Governor totally condemns this barbaric act and directs security agencies who have already arrested 10 suspects in connection with the attack to intensify efforts in tracking down the other assailants and their sponsors in order to bring them to justice.

Lalong is furious over the incident which security reports indicate was carefully planned as the bridge linking the village was said to have been destroyed in order to deny security forces access to the area during the attack.

He sympathises with the affected people and calls for calm, assuring them that they will get justice.

Mr Lalong again warns criminals that they will be pursued, arrested and dealt with, no matter how long it takes, as his administration will not allow the reign of terror to persist and rubbish all the investments made in restoring calm in the State.

Meanwhile, the Governor has praised the gallantry of security forces that successfully engaged and neutralised 6 criminals that belong to a syndicate that specialises in kidnapping innocent people in Mangu Local Government area of Plateau State.

The troops from Operation Safe Haven and the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) engaged the bandits in response to distress calls.

The Governor expressed his deep condolences to the Nigeria Police and families of the Police Officer and Member of the Vigilante who lost their lives during the operation and assured them of Government support. He vows to make Plateau uncomfortable for criminals.

Dr. Makut Simon Macham

Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State.

25th August 2021.