Cheybis Global Resources, a youth empowerment group, and some corp members it trained, at the weekend donated a computer system they said was locally manufactured, to the Keffi, Nasarawa camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

A press release sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday said in the just concluded in-camp SAED ICT training at the Keffi Orientation Camp, Nasarawa State, the corp members, in partnership with Cheybis Global Resources “manufactured a fully functional desktop computer system, which was presented to the SAED department during exhibition, drawing approval and positive reviews from both NYSC staff, PCM’s and external bodies present”.

“Behind this innovative and ground breaking achievement is the MD/CEO of Cheybis Global Resources, an efficient and results oriented individual, a renowned ICT specialist, and also a dogged entrepreneur, in the person of Mr Innocent Isichei, B.Sc, M.Sc-Computer Science,” the statement noted.

“Cheybis Global Resources, a registered company with CAC, has been a SAED trainer for the NYSC for close to a decade; and has thrived in this capacity becoming the leading and most sought after ICT company in FCT and Nasarawa State,” it added.

