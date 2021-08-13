ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Kogi State said they have arrested a man, Mohammed Bako, with two AK-47 rifles, a locally fabricated pistol and 41 rounds of ammunition.

The police spokesperson in the state, Williams Aya, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja.

Mr Aya said Mr Bako was intercepted on Idah-Ayingba road by operatives of the command attached to Ayingba Area Command while on a stop-and-search operation.

He said that the “suspected gunrunner, kidnapper and armed robber” was also found in possession of one locally made Beretta Pistol and 6.7mm ammunition hidden in a sack while on transit in a commercial vehicle.

According to him, the suspect, who hailed from Koton-karfe, immediately confessed ownership of the arms and ammunition.

The police spokesperson said investigation into the matter had commenced and that the suspect would be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.

He assured members of the public that the command was determined to work in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure adequate security of lives and property.

(NAN)