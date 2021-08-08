ADVERTISEMENT

Babaji Sunday, the newly deployed commissioner of police (CP) to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has assumed duty as the 28th CP in the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Mariam Yusuf, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba, on Friday approved the deployment of newly promoted CPs to 12 states and the FCT.

Mr Sunday was among the CPs deployed, following their promotion from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

Mr Yusuf said Mr Sunday took over from Bala Ciroma, who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), and deployed to Zone 7 Headquarters.

The statement said the new CP was born on April 12, 1963, in Bambam, Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State.

It said Mr Sunday holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and has served in different capacities, including Detective, Special Fraud Unit, Lagos, and Sectional Head at EFCC.

“He has also served as the Area Commander Kaduna Metropolis, Kaduna State; Area Commander Dala, Kano State; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Inspectorate DTD, Force Headquarters, and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT,” the statement read in part.

It added that Mr Sunday had attended several professional courses home and abroad, including the International Post Blast Investigation, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Glynco-Georgia, USA.

It said the new CP had pledged to consolidate on the legacies of his predecessor by strengthening the existing collaboration between the command and key stakeholders.

Mr Sunday also pledged his unwavering commitment to the provision of adequate security of lives and property within the FCT, according to the statement.

(NAN)