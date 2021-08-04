ADVERTISEMENT

The police command in Benue has arrested three suspected kidnappers in Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Sewuese Anene, on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Ms Anene said the operatives of the command arrested the suspects at a hideout at Ugba the headquarter of the local government area, after they had kidnapped a man.

“On sighting the police, the suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire but the police were able to subdue them and the three of them were arrested at the scene.

“One of them sustained gunshot injuries and was confirmed dead at the hospital and his corpse has been deposited at the morgue.

ALSO READ: Suspects in police net for allegedly sodomising man in Kano

“The other two, identified as Aondona Yakyuur and Teryange Myina, are currently undergoing interrogation,’’ she said.

She said the victim was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family.

The PPRO said one fabricated barretta pistol with four rounds of live ammunition was recovered from them. (NAN)