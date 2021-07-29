ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 478 candidates to contest in the election in the 68 constituencies of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The candidates, nominated by 14 political parties, including Nigeria’s ruling APC and main opposition, PDP, will fight for the control of the six area councils in FCT on 12 February, 2022.

“It will be recalled that the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election on 31st March 2021. Eight out of the 14 activities listed for the election have been carried out, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates for the election,” the INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye said in a statement released alongside a document highlighting names of the candidates for the elective positions on Thursday.

As contained in the document shared by the commission, 110 of the 478 candidates will contest the chairmanship and vice-chairmanship seats in Bwari, Abaji Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) while 363 candidates will also jostle for 62 councillorship positions in the FCT.

Only six chairmen and 62 councilors are expected to emerge at the end of the electoral process.

In what has become a recurring theme, INEC list also projects low participation of women in the country’s electoral process.

Of the candidates approved to contest the elective positions in the FCT area council elections, only three females will slug it out with 52 males for the chairmanship seats. This is barely five percent of the chairmanship candidates.

While eight female candidates made the list of the vice-chairmanship seats, only 31 female contestants were sponsored by 14 political parties for the councillorship seats.