The Commissioner for Information in Benue, Ngunan Addingi, says the health institutions in the state lack 2,000 personnel.

Mrs Addingi stated this on Thursday after the State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi.

“The personnel requirements in all health institutions in Benue State are as follow:

Hospitals Management Board 940 staff members while the Primary Health Care Board needs 820 personnel.

“Also, the Family Support Programme lacks 20 staff members while the Benue State University Teaching Hospital needs 200 staff members and the Ministry of Health and Human Services lack 20 personnel,” she said.

She said a memorandum for the submission of a supplementary budget estimates for the fiscal year 2021 of N21,074,126,684.00 was approved.

According to the commissioner, the council approved the termination of contract for the rehabilitation of Gboko Township Road Contact awarded to Messrs Taes Robboni Nigeria Limited.

“The contract was awarded at the initial sum of N144,567,685.51 and amount certified was N267.943.144.06.

“Value of work done N13,824,700.27 while N3,000,000.00 was paid and the balance is N10,824.700.27.

“The reason for the termination of the contract is none performance,” she said.

The council also approved the construction of the gully erosion control measure along Holy Family Catholic Church beside Heavy Duty Park and the adjoining street at North Bank for the sum of N237,966,07.18.

The contract for the construction was awarded to Messrs Privent Construction Nig. Limited,” the commissioner said. (NAN)