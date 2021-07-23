The police command in Niger has arrested a man, Mohammed Mohammed, and his wife, Sadiya, for alleged conspiracy and self-kidnapping.
The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Friday.
He said that the couple who are residents of Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state were arrested on July 22, in Limawa area of Minna metropolis.
Mr Abiodun said that Sadiya was reported to have been kidnapped on July 15, on Old Airport Road in Minna after closing from work.
“Her father was contacted by an unknown caller who demanded for five million naira, finally the sum of one million naira was given for her release,” he said.
The PPRO said that Sadiya was invited by the police for questioning after she returned home on July 21.
“During interrogation, she confessed to have conspired with her husband, Mohammed to fake her kidnap and that she was taken to Nugupi village.
“The husband also confessed to have given his mobile phone to a friend named, Abdullahi, who negotiated and collected the ransom,” he said.
Mr Abiodun said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post