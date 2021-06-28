ADVERTISEMENT

A pregnant woman was killed on Saturday and her husband abducted in the outskirts of Offa in Kwara State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the deceased who was simply identified as Hawawu was shot by unidentified gunmen inside a car driven by her husband.

Her husband, Lukman Ibrahim, who sells and repairs phones and accessories at Owode Market in the town, was abducted by the assailants.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the gunmen attacked the couple along Ojoku road near the divisional police headquarters in Offa.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr Ibrahim’s car, a grey-coloured Toyota Camry, had been taken to the police station on Ojoku Road, Offa, while his wife’s corpse deposited in the morgue of the General Hospital, Offa.

The incident led to a protest by some residents, who stormed the palace of the Olofa of Offa, Muftau Gbadamosi, on Sunday, demanding the release of the victim.

The protesters also decried the incessant attacks perpetrated by suspected herders in the community.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

“The command is working hard to get the victim rescued,” he added.