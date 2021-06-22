ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Government on Monday presented a letter of appointment to the new Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Ismail Yahaya.

Mr Yahaya is from the Alebiosu ruling house and was born on February 11, 1980.

A law graduate of the University of Ilorin and member of the United Kingdom Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, he succeeds Sikiru Atanda, who died in February after a brief illness.

Mr Yahaya was, until his appointment, the managing partner and Head of Chambers, CLARKE (SAN) and Muhammed Legal Office, owned by one of the foremost legal practitioners in the country, Robert Clarke (SAN).

At the event held at the State Secretariat Phase One in Ilorin, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Chieftaincy Affairs, Aliyu Saifuddeen, said “the selection of His Royal Highness Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo is an honour well deserved.”

“I also wish to state categorically that His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has always accorded due recognition, respect and support to the traditional rulers since the inception of this administration. He ensures their welfare and comfort at all times. This has greatly assisted our royal fathers in the discharge of their traditional responsibilities,” he added.

“There is no doubt that Royal fathers are well respected and highly revered. They are veritable tools for grassroots mobilisation, cohesion, socio-economic and political development. They are the custodians of tradition and culture for people and they are always available to assist their subjects in the resolution of conflicts,” he said.

The commissioner urged the new Olupo of Ajase-Ipo to use the position to promote peace, tranquillity and progress among his subjects.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, AbdulRazaq Alabere, called on the new monarch to always carry his people along in the developmental strides of the state government.

In his acceptance speech, the new monarch assured the people that he would be fair and carry everybody along in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Mr Yahaya commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his neutrality at ensuring that the choice of the people from the community prevails, promising to encourage peaceful coexistence among his people.

The monarch has received congratulatory messages from different quarters.

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, congratulated Mr Yahaya on the new office.

Mr Abdullahi, in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, said the appointment of the 41-year-old, is a clear testimony to the emerging reality all over the world which requires capable and goal-oriented young people to take charge of leadership.

“It’s indeed gratifying that traditional and community leadership would now benefit from the resourcefulness and creativity of young people like Barr. Ismail Atoloye. I’m immensely elated that the Ajase-Ipo community would continue to enjoy a vibrant leadership under the new Oba,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Also, a former governorship aspirant and an aspiring National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Saliu Mustapha, said; “At age 41, (it) is nothing but a clear representation of the ability and capability of our young people.

“Barrister Ismail Bolaji Yahaya is from a very important part of our population -youth. And that obviously will breath prosperous era for the people of Ajase Ipo,” he added.