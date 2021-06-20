ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate of the University of Jos has elected Gray Ejikeme as acting vice- chancellor of the university.

Mr Ejikeme, a former deputy vice-chancellor, was elected by the Senate of the University at its emergency meeting on Friday.

The professor of Clinical Psychology and Social Work replaces Sebastian Maimako whose single five-year tenure expires next week.

“The need to get a new Vice- Chancellor for the University became necessary so as to avoid a leadership vacuum in the institution,” the Senate announced.

“Ejikeme is the Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Administration) of the University. Ejikeme, who served the University in many capacities would succed Professor Sebastian Maimako on 23rd June this year.

He obtained the PGDE, M.Sc. in Clinical Psychology, a Masters of Science Degree in Social Work (MSSW) and PhD from the University of Jos among a host of other academic and professional certificates.

Mr Ejikeme was awarded Fellow of the Nigerian Psychological Association (FNPA) in November, 2014 and was honored with an Award of Excellence in Service to Humanity by the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) in recognition of his numerous work to promote Social Work Profession and practice in Nigeria among many other Professional accolades.

The don started his teaching career with the University of Jos in 1986 where he began teaching psychologically-oriented Sociology and Social Work Courses in the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences.”

He has held several academic and administrative positions including Head of Department, Sociology; Head of Department, General and Applied Psychology; Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Chairman, amongst others.