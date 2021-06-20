ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Usman Baba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the bye-election for Sabon Gari Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Mohammed-Nuruddin Musa, who declared the result on Saturday in Zaria, said Mr Baba won the election with 9,113 votes.

He defeated his closest contender, Musa Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 7, 404 votes.

The returning officer also said that Anas Abdullahi of the ADC had 62 votes; Chindo Ibrahim of ADP, 61 votes, while Musa Halilu of PRP secured 305 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bye-election followed the declaration of the seat as vacant by the state House Assembly in April.

This was due to the failure of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Aminu Shagali, to participate in legislative activities for more than 360 days.

Mr Shagali was a member of the APC.

