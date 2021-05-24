ADVERTISEMENT

Oyeronke Blessing Otunla, a graduate of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), has been found dead with signs of being raped.

A member of the House of Representatives from Oyo State, Olajide Olatunbosun, who broke the news on social media, said Miss Otunla’s body was found in the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

He described the death of the woman as tragic and heartbreaking,” adding that she was from his constituency in Oyo state.

“I feel a deep sense of loss that a promising young lady will be so gruesomely murdered. I commiserate with her immediate family, her friends, colleagues and all the people of my constituency.”

“For this matter to be investigated and justice served, I’ll bring a motion at the next Plenary of the House,” the lawmaker wrote.

Otunla Oyeronke a young lady from my constituency and a graduate of UNIABUJA was brutally raped, murdered and her body was found inside a gutter at Iddo Sarki in the FCT. — Hon. Olajide Olatubosun, FCA (@Jide_Olatubosun) May 23, 2021

However, the FCT Police Command, through a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, has condemned the murder of Miss Otula.

Ms Yusuf said the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

She said the police had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators while commiserating with the family of the deceased.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883, and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352,” she stated.