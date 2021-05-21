ADVERTISEMENT

About 12 persons, mostly males, were reportedly abducted by gunmen in Madalla, a major town near Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, on Thursday.

The gunmen, according to residents and police official who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, stormed Kwankashe, an area located along Suleja expressway on Thursday morning.

A resident who preferred not to be named for security reasons, said about 12 persons have been confirmed missing while one was killed on the spot before they abducted his wife.

“I can confirm to you that one person was killed by the gunmen, they cut his throat before taking away his wife,” the source told this newspaper.

Another resident who simply identified himself as Kay, said the gunmen who attacked the community were not less than 30 in number and were dressed in military uniforms.

“I didn’t see them during the operation but people who saw them said they were dressed in military uniform,” Mr Kay said.

Another source, who has lived in the area for years, said the incident was the first in recent time.

Efforts by this newspaper to hear from the families of abductees were futile as they kicked against speaking with the media out of fear.

There has, however, not been any demand made for ransom from the kidnappers at the time this report was filed.

We can’t confirm number of persons abducted – Police

In a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the Niger State Police PRO, Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the incident but added that he could not ascertain the total number of persons abducted in the area.

“Yes, there was an incident of such around that Kwankashe area in Madalla, where some victims were taken away,” Mr Wasiu told this reporter, 24 hours after the development.

The state’s police spokesman registered the force efforts to ensure the return of the victims and arrest of the gunmen.

When asked to confirm if the police were aware of the killed victim, Mr Wasiu said the details were still ‘sketchy.’

“Against some purported rumour that the incident happened in a school, it is not in a school. Some houses were attacked around that area and few people were taken away.

“The total number of the victims is still sketchy but what is clear is that few people were taken away. Details on whether some have been killed are still sketchy,. I can’t tell you categorically that someone was killed,” the police PRO told PREMIUM TIMES.

Nigeria has seen an astronomical surge in insecurity, crimes and violence and no state appears to have been spared despite the frantic efforts of security outfits to curb the trend.