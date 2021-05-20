ADVERTISEMENT

Two people have been reported killed in a clash between local youth and cattle herders in Kpada village in Edu Local Government of Kwara State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the clash started after grazing cows destroyed farms in the community.

As a result of the havoc wreaked on the farms, some youth attacked the Fulani settlement in the community where the suspected owners of the cows reside, burning down their huts.

According to the spokesperson of the police in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, the herders offered to compensate the farmers for the loss but that did not stop the angry youth.

He added that the crisis claimed two lives after both parties rebuffed intervention by the police and other ‘stakeholders’.

“They even wanted to burn the police station in the community,” Mr Okasanmi said.

But he said the matter was later resolved, adding that the incident will be properly investigated.