ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested five suspected internet fraudsters, including four students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

The suspects, Oladosu Olakunmi Olamilekan, Olaoye Jamiu Olarewaju, Alimi Abiodun, Toheed Muritala and Afolabi Kamaldeen were nabbed at the Ilorin International Airport.

“The arrest was sequel to intelligence obtained by the Commission about the arrival of the suspects who flew into Ilorin from Lagos on Monday, May 17, 2021,” the statement issued by the commission read.

“Four of the arrested suspects are students of Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete, while the fifth suspect is a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.”

Items recovered from them include a Mercedes Benz C300, mobile phones and a laptop computer.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects have volunteered useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.