Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has polled only six per cent of the votes in a presidential poll conducted on Twitter despite saying he is considering running for president in 2023 as a result of calls from Nigerians.

Mr Bello, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, said; “Nigerians, the youth and women, and all Nigerians, including very objective elites are asking me to run for president in 2023.

“And I believe it is high time that we look into capacity, who can do the job, who is going to unify this country. And I think they are seeing something in me that they are asking me to come and unite and fix this country.

“My answer will be in the affirmative in a few time from now,” he said, urging Nigerians to be patient with him.

“It’s a work in progress. And by the grace of God, I am not going to disappoint you when the time comes for me to give a response to that.”

But in a Twitter poll conducted by Channels TV on Friday, Mr Bello, 29 minutes into the poll, had lost by 91 per cent.

“Would you support a Yahaya Bello 2023 Presidency? The Kogi State Governor hinted on Friday that he might run for the top spot in the next election cycle.” the television station posted.

The poll, which has now been deleted by the TV station, had 6,796 participants but only six per cent voted in favour of the Kogi governor while the remaining three per cent were undecided.

It remains unclear why the TV station deleted the tweet.

Nevertheless, the result of the poll has generated varying reactions from Nigerians on the social media space, many of whom believed the television station deleted the tweet because of Mr Bello’s performance.

Below are the reactions

@Nnamdiebele: So @channelstv have deleted the tweet with the poll asking Nigerians if they wanted Gov. Yahaya Bello to be President come 2023. I guess the result been choke some people.

So @channelstv have deleted the tweet with the poll asking Nigerians if they wanted Gov. Yahaya Bello to be President come 2023. I guess the result been choke some people.

@Victoremah: Why did @channelstv delete the poll they made on Yahaya Bello’s claims on the support for 2023 Presidency?

@itsnorthnormal: Not channelsTv deleting their tweet after seeing how woeful yahaya bello was doing on this poll in less than 30mins

Maybe the supposedly all Nigerians he claims told him shit! could not come to his rescue on the polls😂

Anyways I'm running a poll for the real ALL NIGERIANS BELOW

@CaptainNikee: Why did @channelstv delete the Yahaya Bello poll? We need to carry placards for Channels before the Bello madness stops. A man who speaks without an iota of intelligence is plastered on tv daily. The more you listen to him the dumber I feel.

