The Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has solicited the support of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in dealing with the increasing rate of tax evasion in the state.

The Executive Chairman of KWIRS, Shade Omoniyi, made the appeal on Thursday when she led the management staff of the service on a working visit to the new Zonal Head of EFCC Ilorin Office, Usman Muktar.

“We are here to seek your support in tackling the menace of tax evasion in Kwara.

“We need the support of relevant government agencies like EFCC to curb tax evasion in public and private sectors within the state,” she said.

The KWIRS boss decried the rate of tax evasion within the state, describing it as criminal.

She said the government could not properly provide the needed infrastructure when citizens and corporate organisations refused to pay tax.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with EFCC in the area of gathering intelligence about tax payers and enforcement of relevant laws,” the KWIRS boss added.

In his remark, the EFCC boss expressed appreciation over the visit, promising that the commission was ever ready to lend support to any agency of government, including KWIRS in achieving its mandate.

He said there was an ongoing process by the commission to have a tax fraud desk created in the zone.

“When created, the Tax Fraud Desk in conjunction with the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, will greatly help in dealing with issues of corruption, tax evasion and illicit financial flows within the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the KWIRS boss was accompanied on the visit by Omolara Ojulari, Director Accounts and Finance and Olatunji Balogun, Director Administration & Operation.

Others included Shehu Abdullahi, Director Legal and Compliance and Titilayo Ogunwale, Head, Corporate Affairs of KWIRS. (NAN)