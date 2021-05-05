ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to establish the University of Agriculture, Langtang, Plateau State.

The bill was passed on Wednesday by the House, after a clause by clause consideration of the report on the bill.

Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano), the chairman of the Committee on Tertiary Education, presented the report and it was considered by the committee of the whole.

Speaking on the bill, the sponsor, Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) said the institution will serve the people of the North-central region in human capacity development.

“If established, the institution would harness, develop the abundant human potential from the North-central region to feed the nation of Nigeria,” she said.

The session was chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase.

While the bill has been passed by the House, it is yet to be passed by the Senate.

If eventually established, it would be the second federal university in Plateau State after the University of Jos.

The University of Jos, like most other public universities in Nigeria, suffers from inadequate funding. On Wednesday, the lawmakers did not discuss how the new university would be adequately funded.