The Kwara State Police Command has announced the arrest of one Kehinde Moses, 24, who was allegedly caught with a fresh human head and hands on Monday.

The spokesperson of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said a team of operatives, on a stop and search duty along Ajase-Ipo road, stopped a commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels while his partner was held.

He said the bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy was discovered.

According to him, in the course of interrogation, Mr Moses confessed to have killed the victim named Mohammed in Ajase Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.

“On the strength of the discovery, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega psc, directed the homicide section of the state criminal investigation department (SCID) to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to the this heinous crime,” Mr Okasanmi said.

“The suspect took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for purposes of recovery and subsequent transfer to the hospital for autopsy.”

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, Mr Okasanmi assured.