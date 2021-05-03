ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian military says soldiers serving in Plateau and Kaduna States under Operation Safe Haven have rescued a student, Kelvin Eze, who was kidnapped at King’s College, Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State.

Mr Eze was kidnapped on April 29 by gunmen at the school.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Ibrahim Shitu, said Mr Eze was resued on Saturday unhurt.

He added that no ransom was paid for his release. He said the student has been reunited with other students of the college.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven on Saturday, May 1, 2021, around 8.35pm rescued a student of Kings College, Mr Kelvin Eze who was kidnapped by bandits on April 29, 2021.

“This was achieved through the sustained search and rescue operation by the troops, without payment of ransom. The rescued student who is hale and hearty has since been reunited with other students in the college.”

The student pastor was abducted at King’s College run by the Calvary International Ministry, also known as CAPRO, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.