The Police Command in Niger has arrested Umar Jibril, for allegedly killing a cleric he claimed was his wife’s lover.

Mr Jibril, a resident of Enagi village, in Edati Local Government of the state, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Adamu Usman, the Niger Police commissioner.

Mr Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the suspect was arrested on Monday, April 12, “at about 0100 hours, based on credible information”.

He added that the suspect allegedly stabbed Attahiru Alhassan, the Chief Imam of Edagi, to death, with an iron rod.

“During interrogation, the suspect claimed that while relaxing in front of his house, on Monday, the deceased walked past him and went towards his neighbour’s house.

He said that about the same time, his second wife, Aishatu Umar, also came out of the compound and indicated that she was going to the toilet, just behind the compound.

The suspect told the police that after waiting for some time for her return, he went round to search for his wife and later heard her voice in the neighbour’s house.

He claimed that he entered the house and met the deceased with his wife, adding that he immediately left the scene and rushed to a brother, one Abubakar Abdulrahman, to inform him of what he had seen.

The suspect said that not long after, the deceased sent for him so that they could both discuss.

According to the suspect, in the course of the discussion, an argument ensued and he grabbed an iron rod and stabbed the deceased on the neck, leading to his demise.

The police commissioner said the suspect took to his heels after the incident and was pursued to Batati village in Lavun Local Government area, where he was arrested.

“Investigation has commenced and the suspect will be arraigned, as soon as the investigation is completed,” he told

(NAN)